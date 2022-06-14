Post Malone reveals he is engaged and has welcomed his first child By Press Association June 14 2022, 5.30am Post Malone is engaged and has welcomed his first child (Matt Crossick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Post Malone has revealed that he and his partner are engaged and have welcomed a baby daughter. The US rapper, 26, says he has kept details of his personal life private and wants to let his child “make her own decisions”. Speaking to Sirius XM’s Howard Stern show he discussed his career and briefly mentioned his new family. The US rapper, 26, says he has kept details of his personal life private and wants to let his child ‘make her own decisions’ (Matt Crossick/PA) Answering a question about what time he’d woken up at to get to the studio the day before he said: “I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl… That’s my daughter. Asked by Stern about keeping the news low-profile, he replied: “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions.” He later confirmed that his partner, whose name he has never been publicly revealed, was his fiancee. News that Malone and his partner were expecting their first child was first reported by US outlet TMZ last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kelly Osbourne announces she is pregnant with first child Meghan’s father Thomas Markle says he has a right to meet his grandchildren Sadiq Khan says he is fighting pollution with ‘one hand tied’ behind his back First official pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding revealed