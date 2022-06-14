Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 6.36am Updated: June 14 2022, 8.04am
Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death (Alamy/PA)
Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death (Alamy/PA)

US sitcom Seinfeld has paid tribute to “the great” Philip Baker Hall, following his death aged 90.

Hall enjoyed a prolific career which spanned over 40 years in both film and theatre, and included starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies.

He died on Sunday in California, according to his family.

He was lauded for his guest role as librarian Mr Bookman in a 1991 episode of Seinfeld which saw him tracking down an overdue copy of Tropic Of Cancer, and his performance was so popular he returned for the show’s finale.

“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors.

“His talent will be cherished.”

According to his widow Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

His roles in films like Magnolia and Boogie Nights entrenched his presence on the big screen even more and his other notable credits include roles in The Insider, Dogville and The Truman Show, with his last appearance reported as being 2020 series Messiah.

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: “RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It’s been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]