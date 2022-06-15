Lorraine Kelly on Boris Johnson: ‘He can come on my show whenever he likes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorraine Kelly on Boris Johnson: ‘He can come on my show whenever he likes’

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 8.28am
Lorraine Kelly after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA)
Lorraine Kelly after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA)

Lorraine Kelly has said Boris Johnson is welcome as a guest on her TV show “whenever he likes” after the Prime Minister asked “Who’s Lorraine?” when appearing on ITV last month.

Mr Johnson’s question came during an interview in May on Good Morning Britain, when Susanna Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine show, which airs after GMB.

Kelly, 62, who has presented her popular daily talk show Lorraine since 2010, told the Daily Mirror: “I have met him a couple of times – but clearly I didn’t make much of an impression.

“But, absolutely, he can come on my show whenever he likes. We have asked him. But he hasn’t taken up our invitation so far.

“He’s probably the first prime minister I’ve not interviewed. David Cameron came on a few times and Theresa May, and the leaders of the opposition have many times.

“It’s strange. It seems slightly odd. But he hid in a fridge when Piers (Morgan) tried to talk to him. So maybe he doesn’t want to.”

The Good Morning Britain interview with Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street marked his first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

Lorraine Kelly becomes a CBE
Lorraine Kelly is made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He had fleetingly featured on the show in December 2019 when he walked away from cameras and appeared to hide in an industrial fridge in order to avoid engaging in an interview.

Following the “Who’s Lorraine?” remark, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying that “as was clear, the Prime Minister was not fully across the ITV daytime line-up this morning” and also added “you’ll appreciate he has a number of issues to deal with on his desk”.

Last month, Kelly sent a “special hello” to the Prime Minister as she took to the stage at the Bafta TV Awards to present the news coverage award, quipping: “Hello, and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you.”

Scottish presenter Kelly ruled out a stint on popular shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! or Dancing on Ice, telling the Daily Mirror: “I get asked all the time and it’s kind people think of me. But I can’t dance, I can’t sing, and would rather eat my own bottom.”

Last year she was made a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

