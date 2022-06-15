Family of Kay Mellor thank fans for ‘wonderful words’ following private funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of Kay Mellor thank fans for ‘wonderful words’ following private funeral

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 10.02am
Family of Kay Mellor thank fans for 'wonderful words' following private funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Family of Kay Mellor thank fans for ‘wonderful words’ following private funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The family of Kay Mellor have thanked fans for their “wonderful words, messages and tributes” to the actress and scriptwriter after laying her to rest at a private funeral.

Anthony, Yvonne and Gaynor Mellor said they were “heartbroken” by their loss but hoped to continue her legacy through her Independent Production Company Rollem.

Leeds-born Mellor wrote hit series including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and The Syndicate – and was also best known for penning hits including Fat Friends, which aired from 2000 until 2005 and was turned into a musical.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Mellor’s family said they were ‘heartbroken’ by their loss but hoped to continue her legacy through her Production Company Rollem (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She died last month, aged 71.

The intimate funeral service took place on Tuesday and was attended by close family and friends, but no further details were provided.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, her family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful words, messages and tributes for Kay who was laid to rest on Tuesday.

“We would also like to say thank you for respecting our privacy at this very sad time.

“We are heartbroken and miss her terribly, but we hope to continue her legacy through Rollem.

“Kay was committed to getting new writers’ voices on screen and the team at Rollem, which Kay put together and nurtured, will continue her work.

The statement added that a memorial event would take place later this year in order for those wishing to celebrate Mellor’s life to pay their respects.

Mellor began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward.

She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE.

Kay Mellor death
Mellor began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward (Kyte Photography/PA)

Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds, and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman and Mellor’s youngest daughter, Gaynor.

The actress has also starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and The Chase on BBC One, a series which she co-wrote with her mother.

Both Corden and Jones were among the famous faces paying tribute to Mellor following news of her death.

Corden said she had “changed his life” after seeing “something in me that no one had before that point.”

Jones said British television has “lost one of its greats” and that she felt “privileged to have worked with her.”

Mellor appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2017 and chose The Beautiful South’s Perfect 10, the Fat Friends theme tune, as one of her soundtracks, saying: “Every time I heard that I used to get excited and get butterflies.”

Mellor and her husband Anthony were married in 1968 and had two daughters, actress Gaynor Faye and television producer Yvonne Francas.

