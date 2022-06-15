Ruth Ozeki says winning Women’s Prize for Fiction is a ‘wonderful by-product’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruth Ozeki says winning Women’s Prize for Fiction is a ‘wonderful by-product’

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 9.06pm
Ruth Ozeki (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Ozeki has said winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction for The Book Of Form And Emptiness is a “wonderful by-product” of an eight-year process.

The 66-year-old American-Canadian author scooped the prestigious literary prize on Wednesday evening with her fourth novel.

After her win, Ozeki told the PA news agency she “completely did not expect this at all”.

She said: “It’s kind of crazy. I feel like I am a person who doesn’t win prizes – it’s lovely to be nominated but I never, ever think it will go beyond that, and in this case in particular the Women’s Prize does such a wonderful job of bringing us all together and it feels very strange to have actually won.

“I feel in a way it is very random because I read all of the other books and they are amazing, so it just feels odd and random and wonderful. I am very happy too.

“I don’t write books to win prizes, it is a wonderful by-product.”

Ozeki’s winning novel – published by Canongate Books in September 2021 – explores loss, growing up and our relationship with the things that surround us, through the story of a grieving teenage boy.

She added: “I spent eight years writing it and the entire eight years was an internal struggle to try and understand how the characters would feel about the various things that were happening to them.

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022
Elif Shafak, Ruth Ozeki, Lisa Allen-Agostini, Meg Mason and Maggie Shipstead at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

“I think I write a book in order to spend time thinking about questions, and in this case I was thinking about questions to do with voices, mental health and consumer culture.

“I was very happy to be finished writing it but I am not thinking at all about reception when I am writing it, I am just trying to write the book that seems to want to be written – and in this case the book is the narrator of itself.

“I was very aware that the book had its own opinions about how it wanted to come out and appear on the page and that was fun. I enjoyed that.”

Her win follows the success of A Tale From The Time Of Being, which was shortlisted for the 2013 Man Booker Prize and translated into 28 languages.

Other works by Ozeki include My Year Of Meats, All Over Creation and a short memoir titled Timecode Of A Face.

This year’s judges included journalist and chair of the panel Mary Ann Sieghart, as well as writers Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi, Pandora Sykes and Lorraine Candy.

Sieghart said: “In an extraordinary year for fiction written by women, and from an incredibly strong shortlist, we were thrilled to choose Ruth Ozeki’s The Book Of Form And Emptiness, which stood out for its sparkling writing, warmth, intelligence, humour and poignancy.

“A celebration of the power of books and reading, it tackles big issues of life and death, and is a complete joy to read.”

She added that Ozeki, who is also a filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, is a “truly original” and “masterful storyteller”.

Now in its 27th year, the prize was open to original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world.

Man Booker Prize
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Ruth Ozeki during a reception ahead of the Man Booker Prize (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Other titles vying for the prize included Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich for her 23rd novel, The Sentence, which explores identity, exploitation and how the burdens of history still shape our lives today.

Also shortlisted was Elif Shafak for The Island Of Missing Trees; Maggie Shipstead’s novel Great Circle; The Bread The Devil Knead by Lisa Allen-Agostini and Meg Mason’s Sorrow And Bliss.

Ozeki was announced the winner at a ceremony in central London, and takes home a £30,000 prize endowed by an anonymous donor and the Bessie, a limited edition bronze figure created by Grizel Niven.

Last year’s winner was Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell author Susanna Clarke for her novel Piranesi.

