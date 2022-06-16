Beyonce announced as British Vogue’s July cover star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “thrilling abundance” of new music is coming from Beyonce, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief teased as the singer was announced as the cover star of the July issue of the magazine.

News that Beyonce will release a new album called Renaissance next month after a six-year hiatus was announced on Thursday by Tidal, the global music streaming platform of which her husband Jay-Z has previously owned stakes in.

The pop superstar’s last full-length solo release was Lemonade in 2016, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Beyonce is the July cover star of British Vogue and is photographed by Rafael Pavarotti (British Vogue/Rafael Pavarotti/PA)

Writing about meeting and styling Beyonce for the magazine, whose cover was shot by Rafael Pavarotti with a “fashion fantasia” theme, editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: “New music is coming – a thrilling abundance of it.

“The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

“Beyonce Knowles-Carter, a writer of excellent and lengthy texts, had taken to messaging me as we brainstormed the direction of her Vogue shoot together. A fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century’s final quarter.”

He wrote about being on set, saying: “It was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out – albeit a slightly surreal one.”

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Enninful, 50, who is also the European editorial director for Vogue, joined the family for a Sunday dinner.

He reveals: “I find myself truly en famille, sitting at Beyonce’s dinner table on a Sunday night. I’m a little stunned at how relaxed it all is…

“As a scrumptious dinner of ribs, cream corn, peas and mashed potatoes is served, I’m not sure the mood could be any cosier… At this point, her ironclad devotion to professionalism and privacy is legendary and yet here she is at home with her hair loose, not a stitch of make-up on, wearing a hoodie, just being herself.”

He added of the singer: “‘My earth, my heart, my soil and my sanity’ is how she refers to her innermost unit, and a great deal of protection goes into allowing her to experience her pocket of the world as calmly as possible… This is a precious time in her life. Now 40, she’s feeling so good as a mother, an artist and a woman.”

Beyonce as photographed by Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue’s July issue (British Vogue/Rafael Pavarotti/PA)

The 40-year-old, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, also confirmed the first part of her music project will be released on July 29, writing in her Instagram bio: “Act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29.”

The announcement came days after the star wiped her social media profile photos, prompting speculation from fans that new music was on the way.

In 2013, her self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without warning.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

The full feature is in the July issue of British Vogue, available by digital download and on newsstands from June 21.