Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 11.54pm
Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ahead of Father’s Day in the UK, Sir Rod Stewart has announced a special show in which he will honour his own late father.

The performance will take place in Edinburgh on November 13 with the venue to be announced imminently.

It comes as the singer is due to release a heartfelt video for his track Touchline, which features on his acclaimed album The Tears Of Hercules.

The video, which features clips of Sir Rod and his father playing football, will be released on Friday ahead of Father’s Day on June 19.

The Edinburgh concert marks the start of a string of arena dates for the singer – who will play in venues across the UK including Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Platinum Jubilee
The performance will take place in Edinburgh on November 13 with the venue to be announced imminently. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Select tickets to some shows will be donated to NHS frontline workers.

Sir Rod said: “If you know anything about me you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well.

“The song Touchline was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day.

“We just played a magnificent show at the Hollywood Bowl which has me excited for both our North American and UK tours, and it’s terrific that we’ll be able to have both NHS workers and doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines these last couple of years as our guests.”

Tickets for the arena tour are available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier