Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’ says trial juror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’ says trial juror

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.38am
Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’ says trial juror (Victoria Jones/PA)
Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’ says trial juror (Victoria Jones/PA)

A juror in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case says one of the reasons the verdict was made against the actress was because her testimony “didn’t come across as believable”.

Speaking to US news show Good Morning America (GMA) the juror, who has remained anonymous, said the Aquaman star had been given bad advice by her legal team.

Two weeks ago, a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found a 2018 article that Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory.

In her first television interview to NBC Today, which aired in two parts on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said she did not blame the jury for viewing her and her former partner as “Hollywood brats” but insisted she had “no bad feelings or ill will” towards Depp.

Depp-Heard-Trial-Interview
Speaking to US news show Good Morning America (GMA) the juror, who has remained anonymous, said the Aquaman star had been given bad advice by her legal team (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

The actor consistently denied during his own evidence the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years”.

The 59-year-old was awarded 10.35 million US dollars (£8.2 million) in damages.

Following the trial judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the identities of the seven jurors would remain secret for at least one year.

Speaking about Heard’s testimony, the juror told GMA: “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold.

“It didn’t seem natural.”

Johnny Depp court case
The juror said that Johnny Depp, in contrast to Heard, ‘just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Depp by contrast, he added: “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions.”

The juror also said there had been inconsistencies with Heard’s testimony about her use of make-up, and that the arguments over her charitable donations were “a fiasco” for the actress.

The six-week trial saw Heard challenged over why she had not yet donated her seven million dollar (£5.7 million) divorce settlement to charities as promised.

The juror said that Heard’s legal team “had sharp elbows versus being sharp”.

“They would cut people off in cross because they wanted one specific answer without context,” he said.

“They were forcing people to just answer a very narrow question… which was obvious.

“She needs better advice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier