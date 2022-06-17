New Love Island bombshell shocks villa during ‘sex-sea’ challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new bombshell keen to “step on a few toes” has entered the Love Island villa during a tense episode.

Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, joined the show during Friday’s “sex-sea” challenge, which saw the girls perform a seductive dance for the boy of their choice.

When asked what she would bring to the villa, Danica said: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments, and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years.

“I don’t really see competition, I am a very self-assured girl.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls, but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Shortly after her arrival, a text revealed the girls would have to choose who to partner up with in a shock recoupling – starting with new girl Danica.

Standing around the firepit, she said: “I have not even been here 24 hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in.

Everyone needs a bestie like Paige 💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nFxjoZS3iR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2022

“I have barely got to know any of you, you are all lovely boys, but I didn’t come here to play it safe and I need to follow my heart.

“I can kind of only go on what I saw from face value, and somebody who is usually my type, and I need to explore that unfortunately – I am going to have to follow my heart on this one.”

Her shock arrival came after a clash which saw Davide brand actress Ekin-Su a “liar”, adding “they’re going to give you an Oscar”, after new boy Jay confirmed he had been on the terrace – which she had vehemently denied.

Davide said: “This is the reason why I was not opening myself because I am scared to be hurt from a woman like you.

💥 FIRST LOOK 💥 A revelation takes Ekin-Su and Davide's argument to the next level 🤯 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/40Fzes2myC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2022

“I hope you find the love of your life because me and you are closed. I am looking for something real.”

Later he said she was the “fakest person” he had ever met,” adding: “For me you do not exist any more.”

Ekin-Su told Jay: “That was really mean what Davide did to me.”

Friday’s episode also saw Tasha win the “sex-sea” challenge, and Ekin-Su choose new boy Jay to dance for, despite kissing Davide playfully on the cheek.