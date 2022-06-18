Documentary to explore Camilla’s guest-editor role at Country Life magazine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

Documentary to explore Camilla’s guest-editor role at Country Life magazine

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 7.00am
The Duchess of Cornwall will be guest editor of Country Life magazine (David Davies/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall will be guest editor of Country Life magazine (David Davies/PA)

ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary with exclusive access to the Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday.

Camilla’s Country Life, by Spun Gold TV and award-winning director Michael Waldman, will accompany the duchess as she plans and overseas a special edition of the magazine during its 125th year.

The future Queen Consort invites writers to discover her passions and meets the people who run the charities and advocate for causes which she cares about.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “This film presents a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the Duchess of Cornwall, at close quarters, immersed within her personal passions and engaged with some of those closest to her.”

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, said: “Camilla’s Country Life will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort, by exploring the personal passions which have meant so much to her throughout her life as she puts together the magazine, while also fulfilling her royal engagements.

“We’re delighted to be working with ITV, with Country Life and with Michael Waldman, who has such a great ability to draw new and engaging insights from his subjects.”

