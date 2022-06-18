Dame Deborah James’ clothing line raises £1m for her BowelBabe fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

Dame Deborah James’ clothing line raises £1m for her BowelBabe fund

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 3.16pm Updated: June 18 2022, 4.16pm
Dame Deborah James with her husband Sebastien Bowen (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)
Dame Deborah James with her husband Sebastien Bowen (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)

Dame Deborah James has raised £1 million for cancer research through sales of her clothing line with In The Style.

The 40-year-old podcaster, known as BowelBabe online, shared a photo of her posing with the brand’s founder Adam Frisby and his partner Jamie Corbett alongside a giant cheque.

The collection, launched in May, features t-shirts with the words Rebellious Hope across the chest, and donations are going to her BowelBabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

The fund has already raised more than £6.7 million in donations.

Dame Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care at home, wrote on Instagram: “WOW!! ONE MILLION POUNDS. I am honestly so overwhelmed we, through @inthestyle raised over £1,000,000 for @bowelbabefund for @cr_uk!

“All from sales of the ITS x Dame Deborah James collection and ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirts that I designed with @inthestyle. (One million, that’s just crazy).

“I got a lovely little visit yesterday from the @inthestyle founder @fr15by and his partner @thejamiecorbett who brought this lovely cheque and we have had a little toast to celebrate it. I just can’t believe it!

“What’s funny is when @inthestyle released the first t-shirt we both said how incredible £50k raised would be so for me to still be here and see it’s over £1mil is just so incredible!

“Rebellious Hope is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together! Thank you all.”

Dame Deborah told The Sun she was preparing for an emotional Father’s Day on Sunday.

“It’s too hard to think about, the idea I won’t see my son as a father,” she said.

Dame Deborah is a former deputy headteacher who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her Instagram followers, who number more than 900,000, up to date with her treatments.

Last month, she announced she had written another book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead, documenting what she has learned about having a positive mindset when faced with life’s biggest challenges.

Despite not being due to be published until August, the book shot to number one on the Amazon list through pre-orders, with her royalties going towards her BowelBabe Fund.

She was also honoured with a damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts.

