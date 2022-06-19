Family at Glastonbury for first time as lottery millionaires – in an old caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family at Glastonbury for first time as lottery millionaires – in an old caravan

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 2.48am Updated: June 20 2022, 7.02am
Stephen Webster and Arran Taylor won £1m on Lotto in April 2021 and have been going to Glastonbury for more than 20 years (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA)
A festival-obsessed couple are gearing up for their first Glastonbury weekend as millionaires after winning a National Lottery prize – and are going in a second-hand caravan.

Stephen Webster, 45, and Arran Taylor, 41, won £1 million last year after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.

The couple, who live in Bridgwater, have been regulars at the Somerset music festival for more than 20 years.

Stephen Webster and Arran Taylor won £1m on Lotto in April 2021 and are Glastonbury fans and have gone since 1997 and going for the first time since Covid (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA)
Stephen Webster and Arran Taylor spent some of their £1m Lotto prize on a second-hand caravan (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA)

In recent years they have only attended on Sundays because of family commitments but this year will be going to the whole event for the first time since becoming parents.

Mr Webster, a control and instrumentation engineer at a power station, said: “My first Glastonbury was a washout, but I absolutely loved it. Since then, I’ve been to every festival.

“Of course, things changed a bit when our first child was born in 2011. Although we did take our eight-week-old baby along that year, it was just for the one day.

“Since then, that’s what we’ve done, we haven’t camped, we’ve just gone for the Sunday.

“However, now our kids are that bit older, the four of us are going to go for the whole weekend for the first time. We’re all very excited.”

Ms Taylor, who has been going to the festival with Mr Webster since 2002, has lots of happy memories.

“We’ve seen some amazing live music over the years. U2 is a definite highlight for me: they played on the Sunday night after my eldest was born so I dropped her home and went back to see them because they’re my absolute favourites,” she said.

Stephen and Arran have been going to the festival together for 20 years (family handout/PA)
The couple has been going to the festival together for 20 years (Family handout/PA)

“The thing about Glastonbury though is that it isn’t just about the music – although that is absolutely out of this world – there is so much going on that you can’t really plan, you just have to go with the flow.”

The family will be going to the festival in a second-hand caravan – giving them access to their own toilet, a fridge and shower.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a shower at Glastonbury before, having the caravan will be a total luxury,” Ms Taylor, a dispensing optician, said.

“Planning our visit as lottery winners has been totally different, we haven’t had to think about ways to save money or where we can cut costs, we have been able to focus purely on how to make it the best possible trip.

“And the fact that we’re going with our children means that this Glastonbury will be unlike any other and the four of us can’t wait.

“Honestly, the biggest treat will be being able to buy drinks from the bars.

“Usually because the festival is so long, we take all our own drinks and spend most of the weekend swigging warm lager.

“The fact that money won’t be an issue this time round is just a wonderful feeling.

The couple won £1 million on the National Lottery last year (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA)
The couple won a £1m Lotto prize in April 2021 (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA) (Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA)

“We’ll also be on the lookout for anything a bit different and won’t have to think twice about treating ourselves.

“Back in 2010 there was actually a pop-up restaurant being run by some Michelin starred chefs and if there’s anything like that again, we’ll jump at the chance to get involved.

“With the kids this year, their tastes are very different to ours. The kids are into Billie Eilish, which we wouldn’t have necessarily chosen, but they are desperate to see.”

Ms Taylor said the lottery win has enabled them to spend more time together as a family.

“I forget it’s happened because we try and keep life fairly normal for our children but then you remember, it’s incredibly exciting,” she added.

“There are more opportunities to make nice memories with the kids and take up those opportunities when they are presented.”

