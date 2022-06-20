Lewis Goodall leaves BBC’s Newsnight to join Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lewis Goodall leaves BBC’s Newsnight to join Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 10.58am Updated: June 20 2022, 11.24am
Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis after being joined at Global by Lewis Goodall, who is leaving BBC’s Newsnight (Global/PA)
Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis after being joined at Global by Lewis Goodall, who is leaving BBC’s Newsnight (Global/PA)

Lewis Goodall has announced he is leaving BBC Newsnight to co-host Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel’s news podcast at media group Global and become the network’s new analysis and investigations editor.

The 32-year-old, who joined Newsnight as policy editor in January 2020, said it has been a “privilege” to work on the programme but it is “so important to keep yourself challenged”.

The BBC reporter said he will be leaving the current affairs show for his new role in September.

In a tweet, Goodall said: “My brief will be to supercharge the organisation’s video output.

“What does that look like? Much more to come but we have big plans. I’ll be reporting on and breaking stories in the UK and beyond.

“Global has reinvented radio – its ambitions for podcasting and quality video journalism (+ how all three work together) are just as big.

“This of course sadly means I’ll be leaving wonderful Newsnight. This programme is in my bloodstream. I’m so passionate about it. It is utterly indispensable. I love the team.

“It’s been a privilege to work there under two great editors and it runs through me like a stick of rock. I was a young producer there.

“I came back as policy editor and I couldn’t have been happier. To the sad, politics-obsessed Brummie teenager inside me who used to watch the show in his bedroom as a kid night after night, to hear ‘and here’s our policy editor, Lewis Goodall’… is thrilling to me – every single time.

“But it’s so important to keep yourself challenged and that’s what I’m doing here. The chance to create entirely new things was tantalising – especially with such a fantastic team.”

Goodall added that his new role is “going to be an adventure”.

It comes after Maitlis and Sopel announced in February that they would be leaving the BBC for their new venture at Global.

They will front a new podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC, and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website.

Tom Cheal, managing editor of LBC, said: “I’m delighted that Lewis will be joining Emily and Jon for our new Global podcast.

“Lewis combines expansive knowledge of the inner workings of Westminster with brilliant storytelling, and impactful, agenda-setting reporting which will be a core focus as we continue to enhance our video output.”

Maitlis joined the BBC in 2001 and has presented Newsnight since 2006, winning a Royal Television Society award for her interview with the Duke of York in 2019, while Sopel joined the broadcaster in 1983 and was formerly its North America editor.

The deal will also see Dino Sofos, founder of audio production company Persephonica, join Global as its new podcast’s executive producer.

Sofos is the former head of BBC News Podcasts and created the Brexitcast, Newscast and Americast formats.

He tweeted that he is “absolutely delighted” Goodall is joining the presenting line-up, while Maitlis added that she is “utterly delighted” to have him on their team.

Sopel said: “You’re going to be a huge asset, and it’s going to be one helluva ride.”

Goodall’s announcement comes amid a string of high-profile departures from the BBC, including veteran journalist Andrew Marr, who said he was moving to Global after 21 years with the corporation last November.

Marr joined the broadcaster as political editor in May 2000 and later spent 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.

Similarly, BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has joined 5 News at Channel 5, replacing Sian Williams.

In February 2020, former deputy political editor John Pienaar announced he was leaving the BBC to join Times Radio after nearly three decades.

Later that year, the Andrew Neil Show was a casualty of BBC cuts, following the broadcaster’s announcement in 2016 that it needed to save £800 million, with around £80 million of that figure coming from news.

Neil later announced that he was to be the face and chairman of GB News, signalling the end of his relationship with the BBC, where he has been one of the most respected political interviewers.

The former Sunday Times editor has since stepped down from GB News, joining Channel 4 for a new Sunday night political show which launched in May.

