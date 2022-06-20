Cracks begin to form in the Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cracks begin to form in the Love Island villa

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 7.04pm
Cracks begin to show in the Love Island villa (ITV/)

Cracks are beginning to form in the Love Island villa as Indiyah questions the future of her current couple.

Hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, 23, has been coupled up with pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, also 23, since the series launched earlier this month.

In Monday evening’s episode, Indiyah continues to grapple with her feelings for Ikenna as the pair struggle to build a solid connection.

During a conversation, Indiyah tells Ikenna: “I wanted to catch up with you and just have an open and honest conversation about how you actually think we are?”

Adding: “Obviously I know we’ve been in here for like two weeks and we’ve been getting to know each other but an observation from me, I feel like I should know more about you and we should connect more.”

After Indiyah reveals her feelings, Ikenna questions: “So you feel like there’s something missing?”

With Indiyah responding: “Yeah, but I don’t know if you feel the same way?”

Having sensed a connection between his partner and senior microbiologist Dami Hope, Ikenna goes on to tell Indiyah: “Do you know what I’ve noticed as well that you and Dami get on.”

Ikenna’s claims do not appear to be unfounded as later in the episode 26-year-old Dami chats with Indiyah, asking her: “Do you feel like we have a connection?”

Later in the conversation, Indiyh tells Dami, who is currently coupled up with 24-year-old nanny Amber Beckford, “I think you know and everybody else knows that if there was somebody else that I would get to know, it would’ve been you but we just never went down that path.”

Dami seems to reciprocate, explaining to Indiyah: “I am actually open to exploring you because I feel like I don’t want to just coast in here and I feel like with you it’s just easy for me.”

Elsewhere in the villa, things are heating up between paramedic Paige Thorne and rugby player Jacques O’Neill.

Having coupled up last week, the pair’s relationship has continued to blossom as they discuss having someone sweep you off your feet, to which Jacques says to Paige: “Like I did with you?”

Swansea-born Paige asks: “Do you reckon you swept me off my feet?”

Jacques replies: “I don’t know, you tell me? I am just enjoying it with you.”

Paige agrees: “Yeah, it’s been an easy ride with us so far hasn’t it.”

Monday night’s episode will also see the islanders learn that the British public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl in the villa – and those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

