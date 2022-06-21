EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace ‘expressed deep regret’ to BBC bosses after arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace ‘expressed deep regret’ to BBC bosses after arrest

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 8.36pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.08pm
Jessie Wallace (Ian West/PA)
Jessie Wallace (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has “expressed her deep regret” after she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct, the BBC said.

The broadcaster has stated it issued the actress, who plays Kat Slater in the BBC soap opera, with a “clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable”.

Wallace, 50, was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk after the alleged incident and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.

Kat Slater return
(Nicky Johnston/BBC)

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

Wallace has starred as Kat Slater on the BBC’s long-running soap opera on and off since 2000.

In a statement regarding the incident over the weekend, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

