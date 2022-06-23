In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Glastonbury Festival on day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Glastonbury Festival on day two

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 3.00pm
Festival-goers take part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury will rock to the vocals of Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar this weekend but it was the sound of laughter that filled the air as the sun shone on two day of the famous festival.

Revellers, who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds, took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Thursday morning.

It comes as Emily Eavis, co-organiser, thanked festival-goers for their commitment in attending, saying she thinks “the best people in the world come here”.

Festival-goers take part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Laughter yoga involves prolonged voluntary laughter
As people continued to arrive for the music extravaganza, including on trains hamstrung by another strike, some found the sun to be a little too warm, swapping their summer gear for birthday suits.

From left: Becky Moriarty, Jared Hill and Rory Leighton at Paddington Station in London, on their way to Glastonbury
Others substituted their tops for strategically placed unicorns, ducks and petals.

The more modest still managed to dazzle in an array of fancy head-dressings.

Some revellers wore fancy head-dressings to celebrate Glastonbury's return
Dawn Allaway from Kent
Many were enjoying the nice weather while they can.

Thunderstorms were set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday afternoon, a Met Office forecaster said.

The sun was beating down on Thursday morning
It means punters may be forced to swap their sun cream for umbrellas, with the weather set to turn from “wall-to-wall sunshine” and high temperatures, as enjoyed on Thursday morning, into “heavy thundery downpours”.

Festival-goers walk past a Michael Eavis sign
Laughter yoga is based on the idea it provides similar physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter
By the end of the weekend, we may be seeing the somewhat traditional shots of revellers in wellies wading through mud, with light showers predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

Revellers may be forced to take shelter if storm clouds gather as expected
Former Beatles star Sir Paul will become the oldest solo headliner when he performs on Saturday, a week after his 80th birthday, while 20-year-old Bad Guy singer Eilish will become the youngest when she takes to the stage on Friday night.

