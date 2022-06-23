The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.49pm
President Joe Biden records a video address with TV host James Corden (Adam Schultz/PA)
James Corden is bringing The Late Late Show back to the UK featuring Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo and studio guests including Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

The late night American talk show will see host Corden filming episodes from the Freemasons’ Hall in London, which will be broadcast from June 28 to July 1.

It will be the first time the show has filmed in the UK since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will feature a mix of celebrity guests, including actors Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, John Boyega, Tessa Thompson and David Harbour, alongside singers Alanis Morissette and Sam Smith.

Corden, 43, will also immerse himself in American Politics in his “Take a Break” segment, which will see him fill in as the assistant to President Joe Biden.

Similarly, the show will feature three-time Grammy winning pop star Lizzo buckling up for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.

It will be the fourth time The Late Late Show With James Corden has filmed in the UK in total.

