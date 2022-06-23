The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests By Press Association June 23 2022, 9.49pm President Joe Biden records a video address with TV host James Corden (Adam Schultz/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Corden is bringing The Late Late Show back to the UK featuring Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo and studio guests including Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish. The late night American talk show will see host Corden filming episodes from the Freemasons’ Hall in London, which will be broadcast from June 28 to July 1. It will be the first time the show has filmed in the UK since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic. ⚠️ The #LateLateShow takeover of London has commenced ⚠️ https://t.co/Bd13WTXrs7— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 23, 2022 The show will feature a mix of celebrity guests, including actors Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, John Boyega, Tessa Thompson and David Harbour, alongside singers Alanis Morissette and Sam Smith. Corden, 43, will also immerse himself in American Politics in his “Take a Break” segment, which will see him fill in as the assistant to President Joe Biden. Next week’s London shows will feature @POTUS, @vindiesel, @billieeilish, @edsheeran, a @lizzo #CarpoolKaraoke and so much more!#LateLateLondon airs June 27 – 30 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/eFVlhhyK9a— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 23, 2022 Similarly, the show will feature three-time Grammy winning pop star Lizzo buckling up for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke. It will be the fourth time The Late Late Show With James Corden has filmed in the UK in total. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier One Man, Two Guvnors writer hails James Corden’s on-stage talents James Corden vows to ‘go out with a bang’ when he leaves The Late Late Show James Corden: From Smithy to Stateside A-lister…and the Cats movie James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show