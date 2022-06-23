New Taskmaster line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Taskmaster line-up revealed

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 10.07pm
The new line-up for series 14 of Taskmaster has been confirmed (Channel 4/PA)
The new line-up for series 14 of Taskmaster has been confirmed (Channel 4/PA)

Dara O Briain and Sarah Millican are among the new contestants announced for the 14th series of TV programme Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Comedians O Briain, 50, and Millican, 47, will join actor John Kearns, stand-up comic Fern Brady and digital creator Munya Chawawa to compete to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Greg Davies is the Taskmaster and is accompanied by Alex Horne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Davies, 54, will return to his throne as Taskmaster, and accompanied by Alex Horne he will adjudicate on the new round of comic hopefuls as they take part in the challenges.

Previous winners of the show include Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring.

The five champions returned on Thursday evening for a one-off special.

Taskmaster Champion Of Champions saw the previous winners, from series six to 10, return for the ultimate battle.

Bafta-winning Taskmaster was created by Horne, 43, and first aired on UKTV’s Dave before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

After the move, the show achieved its best performance on record with its Channel 4 launch, reaching 3.9 million consolidated views.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Horne hosted #HomeTasking, which saw a series of tasks for the public to complete in their own homes – a selection of which were posted on the show’s YouTube channel and judged by Davies.

A date for the new series of Taskmaster is yet to be confirmed.

