Glastonbury festival-goers told to brace for showers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury festival-goers told to brace for showers

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.04am Updated: June 24 2022, 8.49am
Festival goers during a rain shower at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)
Festival goers during a rain shower at the Glastonbury Festival (PA)

Glastonbury Festival-goers are being told to expect a wet weekend – with showers forecast on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Met Office is predicting rain will hit the festival mid to late afternoon on Friday before easing off into the evening.

However, despite the respite from rain overnight, there is a risk of heavy downpours on Saturday and some showers on Sunday afternoon.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Rain is expected to fall on Glastonbury Festival every day this weekend (PA Yui Mok)

Some showers could also impact British Summertime in Hyde Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – although the Met Office said these are “light” and “low risk”.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm, sitting in the low 20s through the weekend for the whole of the UK.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning remains in place for thunderstorms for most of England, excluding the South West and North until midnight on Thursday.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said Friday will bring showers across north and north-east England and south-east Scotland, some of which could be heavy with a chance of local thunderstorms.

There will also be some moderate showers across central and southern parts of England into the afternoon with some sunny spells, especially across Scotland and eastern England.

Ms Ayres said: “A band of rain will push across Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England through the afternoon, reaching Glastonbury mid to late afternoon, bringing cooler and breezier conditions.

“Showers will ease into Friday night and the band of rain will continue north-eastwards bringing some heavy bursts of rain at times.”

On Saturday, the band of rain will weaken but showers will break out to the west and south west.

Ms Ayres said some “could be locally heavy with a risk of local thunderstorms, especially in the south west, therefore risk of some heavy showers for Glastonbury.”

Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland could see some longer spells of rain, with heavy bursts, while the north and west could experience strong winds with a risk of coastal gales.

For Sunday, Ms Ayres said: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the northwest, this becoming more showery later on. Elsewhere a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, some showers for Glastonbury into the afternoon, these heaviest in the south west.”

Strong winds continue in the north and west with a risk of coastal gales, mainly Northern Ireland, Wales and western Scotland, while it will be breezy elsewhere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]