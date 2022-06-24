James Bond producers to receive CBEs at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Bond producers to receive CBEs at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 2.48am
The pair will receive CBEs (Ian West/PA)
The pair will receive CBEs (Ian West/PA)

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are among the high achievers to be honoured at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The sister and brother duo own EON Productions and have produced the last nine 007 films – including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

The pair, previously honoured with OBEs in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List in 2008, will receive CBEs after being included in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List.

No Time To Die
They have produced the last nine Bond films (Nicola Dove)

Their collection of Bond films have picked up of awards over the years including the Bafta for outstanding British film for 2012’s Skyfall.

Together, they have also produced The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, and several independent film projects including The Silent Storm with Damian Lewis and Radiator featuring Gemma Jones.

Broccoli has also produced a number of Broadway stage productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Steady Rain, and Once – as well as West End productions of Chariots Of Fire and Strangers On A Train.

Elsewhere in the film industry, pioneering director Horace Ove will receive a knighthood.

New Year honours list 2022
Horace Ove will receive a knighthood (Kaz Ove)

The 83-year-old, who was born in Trinidad, is credited by Guinness World Records as being the first black British film-maker to direct a feature-length picture, with Pressure in 1976.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), will be honoured with a damehood at Friday’s investiture.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes will be awarded an OBE, as will Figen Murray – the mother of one of the Manchester Arena victims and campaigner.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Emma Hayes will be awarded an OBE (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Worthington, who won a gold medal for freestyle BMX at the Tokyo Olympics last year, will be given an MBE.

