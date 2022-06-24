Showers forecast over weekend threaten to dampen Glasto spirits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Showers forecast over weekend threaten to dampen Glasto spirits

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 4.09pm Updated: June 24 2022, 5.03pm
Festivalgoers in the rain during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Showers expected over the weekend threaten to dampen spirits at Glastonbury Festival, with patchy weather forecast across the country.

Downpours could drench large parts of the UK on Saturday and lighter rain is predicted on Sunday, meteorologists say.

Revellers at Worthy Farm in particular may need to brace themselves for the wet weather, as forecasters say low pressure near the west will feed rain across the region.

Sunseekers at the east coast over the weekend may be in better luck, with beaches in holiday hotspots including Norfolk and Great Yarmouth expected to see the most sun.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Festivalgoers in the rain (Yui Mok/PA)

Temperatures are expected to remain average for the time of year, sitting in the teens and low 20s across Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “There’s certainly a risk of some showers on and off at Glastonbury through this weekend.

“Low pressures will be close by to the west of the UK so at times will feed some showers in across the region. The showers are probably heaviest on Saturday by the looks of things.”

“Brisk” winds are also set for most parts of the country, with gusts of about 35mph expected in the west of the UK, he said.

“The best of the drier, sunny spells will be more towards the east and south east whereas the worst of the showers are generally likely out towards the west and northwest.”

Areas like Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland are also facing the worst of the winds, he said.

Mr Petagna explained June’s weather swings were due to a change in the direction of wind, from warmer breezes from Spain and France to colder ones coming from the Atlantic.

The erratic conditions are expected to last until at least the end of next week, he said.

“It stays quite unsettled into next week, even until the end of next week, until Friday,” Mr Petagna said.

