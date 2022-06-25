Musicians condemn US abortion ruling during Glastonbury performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Musicians condemn US abortion ruling during Glastonbury performances

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 11.17am Updated: June 25 2022, 12.07pm
Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury (Joel Ryan/AP)
Musicians including Billie Eilish, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers have condemned the US Supreme Court decision to overturn a landmark case ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion during their Glastonbury performances.

Singer-songwriter Eilish led criticism during her history-making performance on Friday night as the youngest solo headline performer, hours after it was announced the US court had reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

She spoke out against the controversial ruling as she introduced her song Your Power, which explores people abusing their power.

Sitting with her brother Finneas O’Connell, she said: “The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favourites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it.

“And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

On Instagram, Eilish commented further on the Supreme Court ruling, saying: “This is so unbelievable. The fight isn’t over.”

Joe Talbot, frontman of rock band Idles, was heard to say the court’s decision had taken the US “back to the Middle Ages” during their performance on Friday.

Addressing huge crowds from Glastonbury’s Other stage, he said: “This is for every mother and every woman and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not. Long live the open-minded, long live my mother, and long live every single one of you.”

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Bridgers led chants of “F*** the Supreme Court” during her Friday evening performance on the John Peel stage.

Protests took place across the UK after the decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

