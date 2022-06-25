Glastonbury couple don white dress and festival gear to renew wedding vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glastonbury couple don white dress and festival gear to renew wedding vows

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 4.05pm Updated: June 25 2022, 4.47pm
Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce, 32, after their blessing (Yui Mok/PA)
A Bristol couple who first met at a music gig donned festival gear and glitter as they renewed their wedding vows at Glastonbury.

Glastonbury is not licensed to hold legal weddings so, after being married six weeks ago, festival lovers Lara and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce kissed in a renewal ceremony at the Church at Glastonbury tent on Saturday.

The pair had glitter on their faces and Mrs Dayeh-Bunce donned a white dress and colourful flower-wreath tiara for the occasion, while Mr Dayeh-Bunce wore a jacket and t-shirt combination with denim shorts and a bucket hat.

Mr Dayeh-Bunce, a 32-year-old delivery consultant, is attending his 23rd festival at the site this year and had planned to propose at Glastonbury in 2020 before it was later cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, later proposing on Christmas Eve that year.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce (Yui Mok/PA)

“Glastonbury is just a really special place for both of us,” Mrs Dayeh-Bunce, a 30-year-old medical sales manager, told the PA news agency.

“Elliot’s mum has always worked in the church tent so I think she said that they can do it and I’ve not seen anyone do it here before.

“We just thought it’d be really special, you can’t get married at Glastonbury but this is the next best thing that you could do.

“It’s really fresh because we only got married that six weeks ago.”

The couple said they had “just rolled out of bed” for the blessing, having arrived back at their tent at 4.30am on Saturday morning after enjoying the Park Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The newly-weds celebrate (Yui Mok/PA)

They met at a gig eight years before after Mrs Dayeh-Bunce loss contact with some friends.

“We went to a gig and my friends ditched me… Elliot and his friends looked after me and we kind of just stayed friends ever since,” Ms Dayeh-Bunce said.

“We were friends for about three or four years before we kind of got together.

“Elliott was just very persistent.”

Mr Dayeh-Bunce laughed: “I got out the friend zone.”

The Christian service was officiated by Lee Barnes, 47, the lay minister and warden of readers for the Diocese of Gloucester.

