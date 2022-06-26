U2’s Bono talks of discovering his half-brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
U2’s Bono talks of discovering his half-brother

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 9.53am
U2’s Bono has appeared on Desert Island Discs (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
U2 singer Bono has revealed he has a half-brother, whose existence he was unaware of for decades.

The Irish star spoke about his mother’s sudden death, when he was 14, and his strained relationship with his father in an interview with Lauren Laverne on Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs.

Bono, real name Paul Hewson, said he discovered the existence of his half-brother in 2000 when he found out his father had an affair.

The activist said he was “at peace” with the situation after speaking to his father, Bob, who had never told his mother the true story.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 – Show – London
U2 at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2017 (PA)

Bono said: “I asked him did he love my mother and he said yes, and I asked him how could this happen and he said ‘it can’ and that he was trying to put it right, trying to do the right thing.

“He wasn’t apologising, he was just stating these are the facts.”  

The singer spoke about ruptures in the family home following his mother’s death.

He said after his father died aged 75 in 2001 he asked for his forgiveness during a visit to a chapel in France.

Bono said: “There was nobody there, I lit a candle and I got on my knees and I just said: ‘Look I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you, you went through a lot and please forgive me’ and I felt free.”   

Bono helps carry his father Bob Hewson’s coffin, at his funeral at the Church of Assumption, Howth, Co Dublin
Bono helps carry his father Bob Hewson’s coffin, at his funeral at the Church of Assumption, Howth, Co Dublin (PA)

The star, known for campaigning against poverty and supporting those with HIV/Aids, also spoke about how his activism caused tensions within U2.

He said: “It was very difficult for the band to see me in certain company, it was excruciating for them, but they gave me their blessing.

“They believed it was the right thing to do if we could get certain things across the line.” 

In the programme, in which stars choose eight tracks, a book and a luxury item to take with them to a desert island, the singer spoke about the first U2 performance and defended the decision to move some of the band’s business activities to the Netherland.

The programme was recorded before Laverne’s mother Celia died on Friday.

Desert Island Discs will be on Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday and on BBC Sounds.

