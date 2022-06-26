In Pictures: Kendrick Lamar thrills fans on Glastonbury’s final night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kendrick Lamar helped Glastonbury end with a bang on the music festival’s fifth and final day.

The US rapper told the crowd he liked “where the energy is at” as they chanted and danced to his headline set.

Kendrick Lamar was the final headliner (Yui Mok/PA)

He was joined on stage by amazing dancers (Yui Mok/PA)

Soul singer Diana Ross filled the Sunday teatime legends slot (Yui Mok/PA)

The buoyant crowd watches Ross perform (Yui Mok/PA)

George Ezra had earlier played a secret set on the John Peel stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Pyramid Stage hosted an array of talent earlier in the day including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, Ukrainian performers DakhaBrakha and the Black Dyke Band of brass instrumentalists.

Ukrainian folk quartet DakhaBrakha on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

English rock band Sports Team performed on the John Peel stage on Sunday afternoon (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Black Dyke Band also performed earlier in the day, showcasing their brass musicianship (Yui Mok/PA)

Herbie Hancock on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost four million people tuned in to watch Sir Paul McCartney’s history-making headline set with surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on Saturday night.

The show had a peak audience of 3.9 million and an average audience figure of 2.6 million on BBC One, the broadcaster said.

It was a late start to the day for some fans after Sir Paul McCartney’s headlining set on Saturday night (Ben Birchall/PA)

A young fan had ear protectors on for the brass music from the Black Dyke Band on Sunday afternoon (Yui Mok/PA)

A festival-goer wearing a face mask as part of their elaborate outfit (Ben Birchall/PA)

At least toilet paper was still available on some of the camp sites after five days of festivities (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney on stage during his Saturday night headline appearance at the Glastonbury Festival (MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd/PA)

Dave Grohl joined Sir Paul in his first stage appearance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (MJ Kim/2022 MPL Communications/PA)