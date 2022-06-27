Adele Roberts thanks doctor and NHS ‘angels’ as she reveals she is cancer free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele Roberts thanks doctor and NHS ‘angels’ as she reveals she is cancer free

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 11.29am Updated: June 27 2022, 1.43pm
Adele Roberts has revealed she is cancer free after first sharing her stomach cancer diagnosis in October (Ian West/PA)
Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has thanked her doctor and NHS staff, describing them as “angels”, as she reveals she is free of cancer.

Roberts, 43, had been suffering from bowel cancer, revealing in October that she was undergoing treatment and later having surgery to remove a tumour.

In a post on Instagram, Roberts recalled her experience of hearing she was cancer-free as “the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard”.

Alongside an image of her and her doctor, Dr Khan, she wrote: “Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

“Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.

“Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.

“I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human. You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway.

“Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it. Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*** you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast. That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over. My body might have been dying – it’s still so sore now – but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Roberts with her partner Kate Holderness (Ian West/PA)

“If anything it’s made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light. It’s transformed me, given me my little stoma Audrey, brought amazing people into my life and it’s time now for me to start really living.

“Thank you to Dr Kahn, his team and the whole of the NHS. You are angels amongst us. Thank you for saving my life.

“Thank you to my Kate. The reason I had the strength to get out of bed every morning. I will never leave you and I will always find you. In this life and the the next.

“As lovely man I met called Terry told me recently:
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow is a mystery
And today is a gift.”

The presenter has been open about her cancer journey, particularly with her use of a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces, and her experience of chemotherapy.

Thousands of comments were left on the post, wishing Roberts well and celebrating her recovery.

