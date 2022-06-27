Sir Cliff Richard and Richard Osman among celebrities at day one of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Cliff Richard and Richard Osman among celebrities at day one of Wimbledon

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 3.31pm
Sir Cliff Richard arrives during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard, Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament.

Veteran musician Sir Cliff, 81, was pictured arriving on Monday dressed in a silver blazer with a red rose pinned to his lapel paired alongside a black shirt and striped tie.

TV presenter and author Osman was also spotted entering the All England Club on day one to watch the start of the action.

The 51-year-old was later seen in the royal box wearing a light blue blazer with a navy tie and white shirt.

Meanwhile, British astronaut Tim Peake sat in front of him in the box.

TV presenter Armstrong was also seated in the royal box on day one of the tennis tournament in south-west London.

The Pointless host could be seen wearing a cream blazer, blue shirt and a light-coloured tie as he took in the action from the sidelines.

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday with full-capacity crowds descending on the grand slam tournament for the first time in three years.

The 2022 championship marks the first time since 2019 that the grounds will be filled with up to 42,000 people every day since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous queuing will return as spectators from around the world camp out and line up for hours to buy on-the-door tickets every day.

