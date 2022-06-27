‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 5.52pm Updated: June 27 2022, 6.41pm
Pub owner Chris Parkin said he was ‘thankful’ when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stopped to play piano in his pub on Sunday (PA)
Pub owner Chris Parkin said he was ‘thankful’ when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stopped to play piano in his pub on Sunday (PA)

A pub owner near Bath said it felt like Glastonbury had been brought to him after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stopped by and played the piano for lucky bargoers.

Chris Parkin, 47, described “the most surreal five minutes ever” as the star and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, visited The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse late on Sunday afternoon.

The singer-songwriter hopped onto the piano after a couple at the pub, currently planning their wedding, mentioned their first song will be Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars.

Chris Martin performed Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars for pubgoers near Bath (Chris Parkin/PA)

“He just said, ‘Well, do you want me to play it?’ It was really brilliant, a brilliant moment,” Mr Parkin told the PA news agency.

“It’s always a little bit of a shock, things like that.

“It was one of those things where you go, ‘Right, this is happening’.”

In a video posted to the pub’s Twitter account, the star asks the couple their names before playing his band’s hit song to the room.

“You never know who might pop in for a pint!” the account wrote.

Mr Parkin described the moment earlier on when Martin walked into his pub alongside Johnson – the daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson – whom he did not recognise.

“I said, ‘He looks a bit like Chris Martin’,” he said.

“And his PA said ‘Yes, that is Chris Martin’.”

“I had absolutely no idea (who Dakota Johnson was). The younger girls in the kitchen were like, ‘That’s Dakota Johnson! She’s really famous!’”

Mr Parkin also introduced Martin to his 13-year-old son, Alfred, who is a budding pianist.

The singer-songwriter was described as ‘lovely’ by pub owner Chris Parkin (Chris Parkin/PA)

“He can play Clocks and can play various songs of theirs and (he is) classically trained on the piano,” he said of his son.

“And in fact, (it was) the only reason I stopped him… I said, ‘I hate all that camera in your face business. But you wouldn’t just say hello to my son?’

“And he just went, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ He was lovely.”

“It was weird, but on the other hand, brilliant – you know?

“It kind of just unfolded, it unfolded like it does and you’re thankful when things like that happen, aren’t you?”

Mr Parkin said he had been to every Glastonbury since 1995 but having stopped attending over the last few years, did not feel as though he had missed out this time thanks to Martin’s visit.

“It felt like Glastonbury visited me,” he added.

“I saw their first Glastonbury gig and I’ve seen every other Glastonbury they’ve ever done so I’ve kind of watched them develop as a band.

“Love them or hate them, they are part of British culture, aren’t they? That’s the thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]