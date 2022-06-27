Love Island features sustainable twist as contestants don pre-worn party clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island features sustainable twist as contestants don pre-worn party clothes

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 10.01pm
Blue Party outfits on Love Island (ITV/PA)
Blue Party outfits on Love Island (ITV/PA)

Monday’s episode of Love Island featured a sustainable twist, with the stars of the villa donning pre-worn clothes for their Blue Party.

Contestants all wore outfits purchased from eBay which took inspiration from this year’s fashion trends.

It is the first time that pre-worn fashion has been showcased on the popular ITV show and is aimed at promoting more conscious fashion.

Indiyah Polack
Indiyah Polack (ITV/PA)

Islanders showed off trends including dopamine dressing, blurred lines and Y2K, opting for satin shirts and dresses, crop tops, colour pops and cut-off denim.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who was accused of spreading gossip about Gemma Owen and her partner Luca Bish in the episode, opted for a glamorous, vintage Herve Leger dress.

Bish dressed to impress with a printed Gucci bowling shirt, and other standout outfits included Tasha Ghouri in a midriff-baring combo, and Indiyah Polack who channelled blurred lines.

Love Island
Blue Party on Love Island (ITV/PA)

“It’s so exciting to see the Islanders embracing their dream designer looks for the Blue Party,” said eBay’s Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman.

“From Hugo Boss, to Gucci and even Herve Leger, they’re showcasing how pre-loved is a great way to get your hands on the most desirable of brands.

“Tuning into this year’s themes of dopamine dressing and blurred lines, the girls look incredible in everything from a midriff-baring crop top, to a tailored co-ord, while the boys really do shine in every shade of blue.”

Certain items from the show will be available for purchase from eBay at the end of the series.

Monday’s episode of Love Island is available on the ITV Hub.

