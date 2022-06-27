James Corden addresses ‘heart-wrenching’ US Supreme Court abortion ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Corden addresses ‘heart-wrenching’ US Supreme Court abortion ruling

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 11.29pm
James Corden addresses ‘heart-wrenching’ US Supreme Court abortion ruling (Doug Peters/PA)
James Corden addresses ‘heart-wrenching’ US Supreme Court abortion ruling (Doug Peters/PA)

James Corden has spoken of the “heart wrenching and frightening” decision of the US Supreme Court to reverse a major piece of abortion legislation.

The actor and comedian said the “incomprehensible” decision, which occurred last week, had moved the country “back to a dark age” and endangered “millions of women and their families”.

It comes after the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which granted a constitutional right to abortion, was overturned on Friday.

The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

Speaking live opposite the Palace of Westminster in London, on the first of a special set of recordings for The Late Late show, Corden drew comparisons between the US and UK legal systems.

“It was here in 1967 that David Steel, a member of parliament brought in a bill which legalised abortion in the UK,” he said.

“Now, if that was ever to change, it would take at least 326 elected officials to agree to such a thing.

“It would then take another 400 appointees in the House of Lords to vote on that bill before it could ever become law.

“So that’s nearly 800 people who would all have to agree before the fundamental rights of half the population would be endangered in the United Kingdom.”

He continued: “For the past eight years, I’ve been living, working, raising my young family in America.

“It’s a place I love.

“You don’t need to live in the United States, or even have an American child as I do to feel utter disgust and anger at the news from the Supreme Court where six politically appointed judges can make a decision that ends the constitutional right to abortion across America.

“A woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body, wiped out in a moment in the land of the American Dream, the land of the free a country which prides itself on the protection of an individual’s liberties.

Britain Glastonbury 2022 Day 2
19 year-old Olivia Rodrigo brought out British singer Lily Allen during her Glastonbury set to perform the singer’s hit song F*** You in response to the decision (Joel C Ryan/AP)

“We move instantly back to a dark age, where a court has imposed the minority political view on a country for decades to come with a decision that endangers millions upon millions of women and their families.”

“To say that I’m outraged and devastated would be an understatement.”

He continued: “It’s incomprehensible that in 2022 we should even have to say out loud that women should be entitled to control their own lives and bodies, let alone live in a country that won’t allow it.

“If only the American leaders on the right would care and fight as much for the rights of women, as they do their guns.

“It’s heart wrenching and frightening.”

Corden is due to record a week of shows in the UK following the announcement that this series of The Late Late Show will be his last as host and he will step down in 2023.

Other US celebrities including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo addressed the controversial US ruling during their sets at Glastonbury music festival over the weekend.

Rodrigo, who is 19, brought out British singer Lily Allen during her set to perform the singer’s hit song F*** You in response to the decision.

