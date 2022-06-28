Shirley Ballas identifies ‘twinkle toes’ royals amid Strictly palace rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shirley Ballas identifies ‘twinkle toes’ royals amid Strictly palace rumours

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 8.01am
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Shirley Ballas said she would relish the prospect of a potential Strictly Come Dancing special at Buckingham Palace, and has already identified which members of the royal family have “twinkle toes”.

The former professional ballroom dancer and Strictly head judge said the long-running BBC entertainment show was something the royal family “all love to watch”, including the Queen.

Her comments come amid lingering reports that a live show will take place at the Buckingham Palace ballroom during either the semi or quarter-finals later this year.

Ballas told the PA news agency: “I think actually in the royal family there’s quite a few of them with twinkle toes.

Shirley Ballas
Shirley Ballas said she hoped there would be a Strictly heat at Buckingham Palace (David Parry/PA)

“I would like to probably think that Camilla (the Duchess of Cornwall) has got some good moves, and Sophie (the Countess of Wessex) for sure.

“She (Sophie) loves it. She actually came to one of the shows with her girls.

“So I think that deep down inside, she probably wants to have a little cha-cha-cha.”

Camilla featured during the 2017 Strictly Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood and former professional dancer Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace.

She also made a surprise appearance during the 2020 final, thanking the cast and crew for their work during the pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Last year’s Strictly judging panel, featuring (left-right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

The forthcoming series will be the first without show stalwarts including previous winners Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse, while judge Bruno Tonioli has also left the show for good after 14 years.

Ballas said: “We have to remember in Strictly the wheels always turn, and when somebody goes off, somebody else comes on.

“We learn to love them. All we can do is wish everybody well who moves on to another career and welcome and embrace the new people that come on the show.

“But the show will continue no matter what – hopefully in Buckingham Palace.”

