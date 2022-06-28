I trust Ruth Jones’ exceptional judgment on Gavin & Stacey, says James Corden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I trust Ruth Jones’ exceptional judgment on Gavin & Stacey, says James Corden

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.51pm
Ruth Jones and James Corden co-wrote and starred in Gavin & Stacey (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Ruth Jones and James Corden co-wrote and starred in Gavin & Stacey (Ian Nicholson/PA)

James Corden said co-writer Ruth Jones will “know when it’s right” to bring back Gavin & Stacey and they will figure it out together – “if that ever happens”.

The 2019 Christmas special ended on a cliff-hanger, with Jones’s character, Nessa Jenkins, down on one knee proposing to Corden’s Smithy.

The comeback special won the Impact Award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
The cast of Gavin & Stacey (Tom Jackson/PA)

Speaking to Vernon Kay on BBC Radio 2, actor Corden hinted at a return of the Bafta-winning TV comedy, which ran for three seasons from 2007 to 2010.

He said: “I wish I could say it’s up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it’s Ruth and I, and, if I’m being completely honest, her judgment is exceptional.

“I realise the ending of that special does very definitely tease something else. It’s always been the two of us, it’s always been and we can’t write separately.

“We’ve never been able to write over Zoom or anything at all. We’ve just got to be in a room together, talking with a pack of Post-It Notes and a pen, and at some point we get a laptop out, but that’s even way down the line – and she just always knows.

“I trust her so much. She is, I think, a genius… I would be excited just to be in a room with her. I’m going to see her this summer, but I doubt we’ll talk about the show.

British Academy Television Awards – Press Room – London
James Corden and Ruth Jones with the Bafta for Programme of the Year in 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

“The last few times we’ve talked we haven’t even mentioned it really… it’s always a friendship first.

“I’m so proud of the fact – what are we now, 15 years on or whatever? – we love each other so much and our families and all those things, so she’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out. If that ever happens, but I do think it’s a big if, I don’t think it’s a when.”

Corden added that he is going to have “a bit more free time” from next year and it will give him chance for them to “be together.”

“I’m so touched every time I get here when people ask about it. It’s amazing, its incredible how people care about those characters in the show,” he added.

Jones has previously said the door is “closed but not locked” for the return of the hit show.

