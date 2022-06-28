Boris Johnson hails Deborah James as ‘inspiration to so many’ following death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson hails Deborah James as ‘inspiration to so many’ following death

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 10.10pm Updated: June 28 2022, 10.56pm
Dame Deborah James (Alamy/PA)
Boris Johnson has hailed Dame Deborah James as an “inspiration” and said that because of her campaigning work “many, many lives will be saved”.

The podcaster, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, died on Tuesday after spending her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.

The Prime Minister was among those paying tribute, and wrote on Twitter: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy.

“Because of her, many many lives will be saved.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said news of her death was “deeply sad”.

He added: “Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said she “leaves behind an incredible legacy”.

He tweeted: “RIP Dame Deborah. Her exceptional campaign to help those living with cancer won the whole nation’s admiration, and started important conversations about living with the ‘big C’.

“She leaves behind an incredible legacy, and my thoughts are with her loved ones.”

In her final weeks, Dame Deborah – a presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C – raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.

She revealed in early May that she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking.