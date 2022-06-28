Greta Thunberg to launch new book at London Literature Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greta Thunberg to launch new book at London Literature Festival

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.03am
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Greta Thunberg has been announced as the headliner for this year’s London Literature Festival.

The 19-year-old climate activist will use her slot to launch The Climate Book, a collection of more than 100 contributions from figures such as economist Kate Raworth, writer and activist Naomi Klein and author Margaret Atwood.

Hosted in collaboration with Penguin Live at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, her speech will be live streamed for free around the world.

The festival, which takes place from October 20-30, will also host a series of events exploring the climate crisis.

Science journalist, author and broadcaster Gaia Vince will demonstrate how migration could be the answer in an event around her new book, Nomad Century.

In a special live recording, BBC Radio 4’s Open Book will look at how our natural environment has shaped our fictional landscapes.

Elsewhere, writers Jessie Greengrass and Daisy Hildyard will discuss the imminent emergencies of everyday life as they launch their respective new works.

Ted Hodgkinson, head of literature and spoken word at the Southbank Centre, said: “I am truly thrilled that Greta Thunberg is headlining this year’s festival in a world exclusive launch of The Climate Book.

“With inclusivity and accessibility at the Southbank Centre’s heart, we’re also live streaming this event for free around the world.

“We welcome everyone to join us to celebrate the power of language and explore the most timely story of today – how and why our planet is changing.

“This year’s London Literature Festival promises to inspire, entertain and empower audiences of all ages.

“We’re combining the very best of our year-round programme with a wider range of aspiring writers and events, featuring emerging homegrown London talent alongside internationally acclaimed authors, artists and thinkers, plus an exciting and engaging free programme for all the family.”

The festival line-up also features appearances from UK and international literary names such as Malorie Blackman, Karl Ove Knausgard and George Saunders as well as YouTuber Adam B, actress Minnie Driver, chat show host Graham Norton and broadcaster Jon Snow.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Thursday June 30 and to the general public on Friday July 1 online.

