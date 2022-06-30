Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 2.23pm
Lily Allen hit out at people posting examples of ‘exceptional reasons’ for having abortions (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen said women should not have to “justify” having an abortion as she reflected on her own experience of having one.

The 37-year-old hit out on Instagram at people posting examples of “exceptional reasons” for going through with the procedure.

In a note, she suggested sharing those examples only played into the hands of “the baddies”.

Last week, the Smile singer joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage during her set at Glastonbury Festival for a rendition of her 2009 hit song F*** You, which she dedicated to the members of the US Supreme Court involved in ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

On Friday, the court, the highest in the country’s federal judiciary, overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Allen wrote on Instagram: “I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions.

“Most people I know, myself included, just didn’t want to have a f****** baby. And that is reason enough! We don’t have to justify it.

“It shouldn’t have to be said, and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party
Lily Allen and husband David Harbour (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The pop star recently made her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, alongside Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnders’ Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Allen surprised fans when she tied the knot with Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour, 47, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in September 2020.

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship since summer 2019.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, and they have two daughters.

