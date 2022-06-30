Viewers get first look at EastEnders’ new drag queen character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viewers get first look at EastEnders’ new drag queen character

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 5.01pm Updated: June 30 2022, 6.15pm
Tara Misu (BBC/PA)
Tara Misu (BBC/PA)

EastEnders has offered viewers a glimpse at the first drag queen character to feature on the soap.

Matthew Morrison will debut as Felix Baker, also known by his stage name Tara Misu, in scenes airing this summer.

The younger son of Mitch’s estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), Baker will arrive in the Square prompting conflict and new storylines.

(BBC/PA)

He will make his entrance alongside Avery and Finlay (Ashley Byam), his older half-brother.

In first-look pictures, Tara Misu is seen wearing a blue bodycon minidress with fishnets while clasping a handbag in front of Albert Square’s famous road sign.

He said: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders.

“It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

EastEnders also shared a video on its social media channels showing Matthew getting tips on his drag transformation from a former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant.

