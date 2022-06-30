Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee to receive freedom of her home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee to receive freedom of her home city

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 7.14pm Updated: July 1 2022, 7.26am
Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee is to receive the freedom of the city that inspired the hit TV series (Liam McBurney/PA)
Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee is to receive the freedom of her home city that inspired the hit TV series.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council voted unanimously on Thursday to make Ms McGee the first woman to receive the Freedom of the City honour.

Ms McGee responded by tweeting: “Thank you so much! Stunned and shocked and very honoured.”

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly first proposed the recognition for the impact that Derry Girls has had on the city, putting it on the map for fans across the world.

“I’m delighted that the council has agreed to put Lisa McGee’s name forward to receive the Freedom of the City,” Mr Reilly said.

“The next step is now to fix a date that suits Lisa and convene a dedicated special meeting of the council to confer the honour upon her.

“Since the announcement last week there has been a very positive public reaction to the proposal.

“People recognise the contribution Lisa’s work has made to the civic pride of this council area and the boost to the tourism sector that her writing has created.”

Derry Girls
The cast of the hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls (Peter Marley/PA)

He added: “Lisa will be the first woman to receive the Freedom of the City of Derry so today’s vote marks a unique and important step in our civic history.

“So many formidable women have left their positive mark on this city over the generations but the Freedom of the City has been the preserve of men for far too long.

“I’m glad that my proposal this evening has ended that inequality and Lisa can be proud that her creation of Derry Girls has broken that mould.”

