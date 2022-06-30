Dame Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 7.39pm
Mary Berry arrives ahead of day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.
Mary Berry arrives ahead of day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she still plays “a little” tennis at the age of 87.

The former British Bake Off star was seen beaming from the royal box on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday, alongside her daughter Annabel Bosher.

Dame Mary wore a pearl necklace with an elegant, bird-patterned white dress and bright pink jacket for the occasion.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA) 

She was part of the crowd action when Great Britain’s Katie Boulter won her second-round singles game two days after her grandmother died.

Spectators roared in support for the 25-year-old player, and many shed a tear when she dedicated her win to her grandmother.

Dame Mary told the official Wimbledon Radio Channel ahead of the match that she would be rooting for Boulter.

When asked what she liked about Wimbledon, Dame Mary said: “It’s the excitement of arriving, and of course, you’re greeted with the most amazing flowers, and of course today it’s singles day.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry (centre) and daughter Annabel Bosher at Wimbledon on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA) 

“I’m looking forward to seeing Katie.

“I want her to do well because she’s British.”

Speaking about SW19’s famous strawberries and cream, she said: “The tradition – it’s the first strawberries of the season, always with cream, and you just think of Wimbledon.

“I’ve been several times, and I usually come with my daughter Anna, who’s a great tennis player.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry as she arrived at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA) 

“I play tennis a little.”

When asked if she still plays, she said: “What do you mean, still?”

A different roster of celebrities, former sports stars and patrons watch the Championships from the royal box each day.

Alongside Dame Mary, it also hosted retired British ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell on Thursday.

