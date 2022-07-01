Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow show hours before they were due on stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow show hours before they were due on stage

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.21pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis (right) with bassist Flea (left) as they perform during the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled a show in Glasgow because of illness, just hours before they were due on stage.

The US band, whose hits include Can’t Stop, Under The Bridge and By The Way, were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday as part of their ongoing world tour.

However, in a short statement posted on their social media pages they said they were “working on ways to reschedule the show”.

The group urged fans to hold onto their tickets and await a further update.

“RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote.

The statement did not offer any further details about who had fallen ill or the nature of their illness, or whether it was related to Covid-19.

In recent weeks the band have played to sold-out crowds in Manchester, London and Dublin.

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat were due to support them in Glasgow.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and John Frusciante on guitar.

Frusciante has returned to the group after more than a decade away, working on solo music.

He was with the band from 1988 until 1992. He then rejoined in 1998 and remained with them until 2009.

