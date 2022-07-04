Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report By Press Association July 4 2022, 10.51am Yazmin Oukhellou (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is reportedly in hospital after a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend Jake McLean. Their car careered off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum, according to The Sun newspaper. Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show. Yazmin Oukhellou attending the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena, London (Matt Crossick/PA) Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities. “We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou ‘stable and recovering in hospital after surgery’ Teenage girl killed by car after trip to McDonald’s with friends – inquest British tourist crushed to death in Turkey Kate Beckinsale says she is ‘better’ after reportedly being taken to hospital