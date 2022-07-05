Joe Lycett to present special programme about Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Lycett to present special programme about Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 6.39pm
Comedian Joe Lycett will present a new programme following artists submitting work to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition (BBC/Richard Ansett)
Comedian Joe Lycett will present a new programme following artists submitting work to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition (BBC/Richard Ansett)

Comedian Joe Lycett is to present a special programme looking at the stories behind the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition is an annual art exhibition hosted by the Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in London to which any artist may submit up to two pieces of work for consideration.

The programme, which will air on BBC Two, is titled Joe Lycett: Summer Exhibitionist and will see the 34-year-old bring the contest to viewers by exploring the stages of the judging process and by delving into the artworks and backstories of entrants hoping to realise their dream of making it on to the RA walls.

Graham Norton show
Joe Lycett was successful with the entry he submitted to the 2018 Summer Exhibition (Ian West/PA)

Despite being best known as a comedian, Lycett has first-hand experience with the Summer Exhibition after he entered a small sculpture in 2018.

The sculpture, titled Chris, was made from clay and a tube of Pringles and ended up being selected for the exhibition.

Lycett has continued to enter his artwork into the exhibition, but each year since it has been rejected by the RA judges.

Over the course of the programme, Lycett will meet a variety of Summer Exhibition hopefuls, including a self-taught photorealist, a retired primary school teacher and a moonlighting web designer.

Of the 15,000 works submitted this to the RA year, only 900 will end up in the final show of the world’s largest open-entry art contest.

Speaking about the programme, Lycett said: “This programme is one of my favourite things I’ve worked on in a long time.

“It was such a privilege to meet some of the extraordinary artists and see their brilliant, joyful, thought-provoking and often very funny works.

“I was massively inspired, and I hope audiences will be too.”

Executive producer at BBC Studios Tom Currie added: “Joe Lycett: Summer Exhibitionist is highly entertaining, full of warmth, joy and intriguing characters.

“It showcases the immense creativity of the British public and celebrates the joy of making, as well as art as a superpower.

“Joe himself is no stranger to Summer Exhibition success after having his sculpture ‘Chris’ exhibited in 2018 and brings his trademark wit, warmth and irreverence to the hallowed halls of the Royal Academy.”

Joe Lycett: Summer Exhibitionist will be broadcast on BBC Two on July 23 at 8pm.

