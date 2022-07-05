Rapper Aitch launches free travel scheme to help young fans attend summer events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rapper Aitch launches free travel scheme to help young fans attend summer events

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 8.47pm Updated: July 5 2022, 9.03pm
Aitch (Ian West/PA)
Aitch (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Aitch has launched a new travel scheme to help young people attend festivals, gigs and other live events this summer.

The Aitch-S2 project will offer train vouchers worth up to £100 to hundreds of 18 to 25-year-olds for eight weeks across July and August.

The Manchester-born rapper, 22, teamed up with Relentless energy drink for the scheme to ensure young fans do not miss out on experiences due to rising living and transport costs.

Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, said: “I’m really excited to launch The Aitch-S2 with Relentless – there’s so much amazing culture around the UK, but for young people to experience it, they need to break out of their city limits – this is even more difficult since the pandemic with less resources dedicated to levelling up the culture.

“I don’t want anyone missing out on what is going to be a summer to remember, so this initiative will offer free travel to help young Brits get back out there and have fun, no matter the location.”

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, festivals, gigs and live cultural events are back in full force across the UK.

However, this also comes at a time when the nation is experiencing rising living costs and escalating transport fares.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Show – London
The rapper hopes the initiative will help “rebalance cultural accessibility” for young music fans (Scott Garfitt/PA)

This scheme will allow young people the chance to apply for funding to cover rail travel costs to events in different cities across the UK.

The rapper hopes the initiative will help “rebalance cultural accessibility” for young music fans who otherwise might miss out on the music and cultural events.

The Aitch-S2 travel scheme will run for eight weeks from July 5 to August 26 and young people, aged between 18 and 25, anywhere in the UK will be eligible to apply via www.aitch-s2.com.

