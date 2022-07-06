David Beckham reveals reason he does not have a private driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Beckham reveals reason he does not have a private driver

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 5.11pm
David Beckham arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with Hugo Boss. He has told GQ why he doesn’t have a driver (Matt Crossick/PA)
David Beckham arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with Hugo Boss. He has told GQ why he doesn’t have a driver (Matt Crossick/PA)

David Beckham has said he does not hire a private chauffeur because driving offers one of the few times he can forget who he is.

The football star, 47, said he only ever uses a driver when he is going out for dinner and might enjoy “a glass of wine”.

Speaking to British GQ, he detailed his early experiences of driving and the lessons he has taught his children about cars.

Goodwood Festival of Speed
David Beckham visits the Maserati stand and the Supercar Paddock during the Goodwood Festival of Speed (John Nguyen/PA)

Asked if he ever has moments where he can forget that he is David Beckham, he said: “When I’m driving, funnily enough. That’s one of the reasons I enjoy driving so much.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you get a driver?’. I like to drive.

“I don’t like to be driven, ever, unless I’m going out for dinner and I might have a glass of wine. But that’s different.”

Beckham also reflected on teaching his four children how to drive, saying: “One of my sons hasn’t passed his test yet and I was with him in the car the other day and I said to him, ‘Just listen to it’.

“We were in my old Land Rover. He said, ‘Dad, how do you know when you need to change gear?’ I said, ‘Just listen and you’ll know’.

“That’s what I love. And I love to drive my old Defenders because of that interaction, you’re operating a piece of machinery.”

The sportsman, who has partnered with Maserati, said he wanted to control his children’s use of social media.

“I don’t put that much time into it,” he said.

“I don’t sit there all day looking at Instagram or doom-scrolling. Because I’m also trying to control my kids as well, and their use of social media.

“That’s an important part of being a dad these days.”

– Read the full interview with David Beckham on British GQ online.

