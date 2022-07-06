Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 7.05pm
Kim Kardashian hails Paris catwalk ‘dream come true’ (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian hails Paris catwalk ‘dream come true’ (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian has said it was a “dream come true” to walk her first Paris couture show for fashion house Balenciaga.

The reality TV queen, 41, stunned on the catwalk in a figure-hugging black ensemble with a plunging neckline coupled with platinum locks scraped into a low bun as she walked alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.

Academy-award winning actress Kidman wore a metallic silver off-the-shoulder number teamed with a pair of black evening gloves, while Levitating singer Dua rocked a ruffled yellow mini-dress sporting the same silk gloves as the other models.

Sharing videos of her debut, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Walking my first Paris fashion show and a couture show at that!!! thank you @balenciago @demna.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of her exiting the show into a throng of screaming fans while security attempted to hold them back.

She later wrote: “Omggggg a dream come true” alongside a dove emoji.

Models Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid also walked the latest luxury line in Paris, as designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second collection for the fashion house.

Hadid took to the runway in a strapless green gown with a corseted waistline while Campbell wowed in a tutor-style gown with a PVC skirt and high collar.

Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West, and mum Kris Jenner were among the A-list celebrities watching the show, alongside American rapper Offset.

Sharing a video of the show on Instagram, Jenner wrote: “The most incredible @balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today!!

“So proud of you @kimkardashian, and what a runway for the 51st couture collection, by @Demna!”

Balenciaga’s latest fashion show also saw models wearing futuristic face masks and facial coverings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier