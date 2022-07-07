Arlo Parks made a Unicef UK high-profile supporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arlo Parks made a Unicef UK high-profile supporter

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.07am
Arlo Parks made a Unicef UK high-profile supporter (Unicef/PA)

Multi-award winning singer Arlo Parks has been made a Unicef UK high-profile supporter.

The move elevates the Mercury prize and Brit award winner’s support for the charity and its commitment to protecting the rights of children around the world.

Parks has supported Unicef UK since 2021, when she performed at the organisation’s inaugural Blue Moon Gala at Outernet London, which raised over £750,000.

The musician and poet also wrote a short piece for Unicef’s report State of the World’s Children 2021: On My Mind, focusing on children’s mental health.

For her first appearance as a high-profile supporter she visited a secondary school in Balham, south west London which was recently awarded Gold in Unicef UK’s nation-wide Rights Respecting Schools Award.

“I feel so proud to be involved with Unicef UK and continue my journey with them as a High Profile Supporter,” Parks said.

“It was a privilege to visit the Rights Respecting School and see the work that Unicef UK do.

“I saw a lot of empowered kids which was really beautiful to see, and it was really interesting to see how different rights meant different things to different students.

“But I think at the core of it was that they feel empowered, feel like they can be themselves, that their differences are celebrated, that they are listened to, and that they can be encouraged to pursue a life and a way of living and a way of expressing themselves that feels good to them.”

The nearly 5,000 participating schools create safe and inspiring places for students to learn, which put children’s rights at the heart of education.

Over 1.6 million children attend a Rights Respecting school in the UK, with the award this year celebrating 15 years of empowering students to put their rights into practice every day.

Teacher Frankie Matthews said: “We’re so thrilled that Arlo Parks visited our students, and has inspired them even further to express their views and be themselves.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a Gold Rights Respecting School and can see the positive impact it has on our students.

“For us our sense of duty as teachers comes from understanding these rights and understanding how to help the children to feel empowered.”

