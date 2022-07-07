Thunderstruck: Thor star Chris Hemsworth to read CBeebies story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Thunderstruck: Thor star Chris Hemsworth to read CBeebies story

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 8.51am Updated: July 8 2022, 8.09am
Chris Hemsworth will read a CBeebies bedtime story (BBC/PA)
Chris Hemsworth will make his CBeebies debut reading a story about a bear who is “frightened of the rain and thunder”.

The Australian actor, 38, is the latest star to sign up for the series and will read Stormy Night by children’s author Salina Yoon, whose books include her popular Penguin series, as well as other instalments featuring Bear and his toy bunny, Floppy.

Hemsworth is back on the big screen in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Thor, also known as the God of Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

He said: “I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

“Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Chris Hemsworth joins stars including Harry Styles in featuring on CBeebies (Amanda Searle/BBC/PA)

Hemsworth joins other stars including Steve Carell, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, actor Tom Hiddleston and pop star Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Chris Hemsworth’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday July 8 at at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

