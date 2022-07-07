TV and radio schedules adjusted in wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of radio and TV schedules have been adjusted to provide rolling news coverage in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

ITV confirmed that Loose Women will not air today due to an extended ITV News programme following the stream of political news.

The lunchtime panel show typically starts at 12.30pm after This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

A statement posted on the show’s Twitter page announced: “Due to extended @ITVNews this lunchtime covering Boris Johnson’s resignation, @Loosewomen won’t be on air today.”

It follows the adjustment of BBC Radio 4’s schedule on Thursday morning to cover the political aftermath.

The channel’s flagship news programme Today, which was this morning hosted by presenters Nick Robinson and Mishal Husain, normally ends at 9am but was extended until 10am.

During the programme, Robinson said: “Let me just tell our listeners by the way who are following this drama, don’t work out where you’re going next, you’re going nowhere, we’re staying on air.

“The Today programme will bring you the latest until 9.45am or if Boris Johnson resigns before then, we’ll stay on air.”

BBC One continued the broadcaster’s news coverage with presenter Huw Edwards hosting a News Special programme on the channel from 11am.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street formally resigning as Conservative Party leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The channel aired Mr Johnson’s speech live from outside Downing Street at 12.30pm alongside a host of other channels.

BBC Radio 4 also moved its news show, The World At One, from its usual slot at 1pm to an earlier time of 12pm.

While Radio BBC 5 Live will now provide rolling news coverage until 7pm, with radio coverage of Wimbledon moving to Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Elsewhere at ITV, its Lunchtime News show was airing until 4pm, according to its online TV guide.