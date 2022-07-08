One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.33am
Co-star praises ‘strong’ Bevin Prince after husband killed by lightning (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Co-star praises ‘strong’ Bevin Prince after husband killed by lightning (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Bevin Prince’s One Tree Hill co-stars have described her as “one of those strong ones” after her husband was killed by lightning, aged 33.

The actress was described as “light personified” by friend and castmate Hilarie Burton Morgan following the “unfathomable” incident.

William Friend died after being struck by lightning while on a boat near Masonboro Island close to his home in Wilmington, North Carolina, last Sunday on July 3.

His death was recorded online by the US National Lightning Safety Council.

Prince has yet to comment on the incident.

But writing on Instagram, Morgan said: “In every group of friends, there’s always the ‘strong one’.

“They’re the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It’s important to protect those friends, cause they’ll never ask for help.

“Our friend @bevinaprince is one of those strong ones. She is light personified. As some of you know, her beloved husband @britwilliam passed this week.

“It’s unfathomable.”

A memorial fund set up in Friend’s name has already surpassed 65,000 dollars (£54,000) on Go Fund Me.

The money will be used to support to two charities, Recess and Special Operators Transition Foundation, which were important to the couple.

