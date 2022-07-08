All of the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

All of the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 11.07am
Celebs have been out in full force at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/James Manning/PA)
Celebs have been out in full force at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/James Manning/PA)

All eyes have been on the tennis, as Wimbledon marked a triumphant return to full crowds.

And yet we’ve also been keeping a close look at the stands, which were typically full of celebrities keen to show off their fanciest tennis-appropriate outfits…

Sienna Miller at Wimbledon
Sienna Miller (James Manning/PA)

While the all-white dress code only applies to the tennis players, some celebrities have used it as inspiration for their courtside looks. Sienna Miller gave her signature Noughties Boho style a 2022 update, wearing a white lacy dress given an edge with a chunky black belt and snakeskin shoes.

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch (James Manning/PA)

Lashana Lynch also got in on the all-white action, while drawing upon another big trend of the season: crochet. Wearing Ralph Lauren, she paired her crocheted midi dress with a sharp tailored blazer and sporty trainers.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

There are some famous faces you always know you’re going to see at Wimbledon, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge firmly fall into that category.

Kate is a well-known tennis fan – and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – and she re-wore an Alessandra Rich tea dress for the occasion, in a bright blue with white polka dots.

David Beckham
David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham is another celebrity who attends Wimbledon almost every year – normally with his mother, Sandra.

Beckham’s outfit was typically classy and fashion-forward this year: a perfectly tailored Ralph Lauren suit, with a double-breasted brown blazer, cream trousers and a striped shirt.

Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gemma Chan channelled sporty chic for her Wimbledon outfit, wearing a green checkerboard minidress from Louis Vuitton, paired with a handbag that had a bright yellow coin purse attached to look like a tennis ball.

The brand’s website says the green colour of the dress “nods to the manicured tennis courts of Wimbledon” – making it a no-brainer for the occasion.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (James Manning/PA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made a strong case for trousers at Wimbledon, wearing a chic and breezy navy two-piece.

Rose Ayling-Ellis
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed a day in the royal box with her mother, wearing a pastel floral minidress from RIXO with a white blazer over the top.

Mary Berry
Mary Berry (Aaron Chown/PA)

Florals proved a powerful draw for many at Wimbledon, with Mary Berry wearing a classic white dress, amped up with hot pink accessories.

Katherine Jenkins (left) and her husband Andrew Levitas
Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Jenkins went down the tea dress route – wearing a blue LK Bennett dress in a cornflower print, which the brand says is “inspired by the English countryside”.

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some celebs are such big tennis fans, they aren’t content with going to Wimbledon just once – and this year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was one of those people. This look is peak Wintour, with a long embroidered coat and her signature shades.

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour (John Walton/PA)

Wintour’s outfit for her second appearance was a bit more unexpected, with a brown leather jacket giving her look more of an edge – but the trusty big sunglasses remained.

Dustin Lance Black (L) and Tom Daley
Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tom Daley brought a bit of sartorial sunshine to Wimbledon this year, watching the tennis with his husband Dustin Lance Black in a bright yellow suit paired with a pale pink tie.

Ashley Roberts
Ashley Roberts (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ashley Roberts amped up the sex appeal for the tennis, wearing a silky beige minidress with an asymmetric cowl neckline and interesting cut-out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier