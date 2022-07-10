Warning for Trnsmt festivalgoers as trains will not run after Lewis Capaldi set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning for Trnsmt festivalgoers as trains will not run after Lewis Capaldi set

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 2.47am
Festival-goers watch The Lathums, perform on the main stage on the first day of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday July 8, 2022.
Festival-goers watch The Lathums, perform on the main stage on the first day of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday July 8, 2022.

Tens of thousands of revellers are set to return to Glasgow Green on Sunday as Lewis Capaldi prepares to headline the final day of Trnsmt.

But festivalgoers are being warned by ScotRail bosses if they stay to see the end of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s set, they will not be able to get the train home.

On the main stage, Wolf Alice, Sigrid and DMA’s are among the acts set to perform before the Someone You Loved-singer brings the three-day festival to a close, with the curfew set for 11pm.

People walking past a ScotRail train
Festivalgoers will not be able to get the train home, ScotRail have warned (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “Customers going to Trnsmt on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

A pay dispute between ScotRail, which was taken into public ownership in April, and union Aslef saw ScotRail introduce a temporary timetable – a move which saw hundreds of services cancelled as train drivers refused to work overtime and on their rest day.

The union has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 1.

On Saturday, festivalgoers said they were left queuing for hours in the 20C heat, forcing organisers to hand out water to frustrated music fans.

Writing on social media, some said they had been waiting for around two to three hours, with many worried they would miss the bands they wanted to see.

