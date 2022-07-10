Warning for Trnsmt festivalgoers as trains will not run after Lewis Capaldi set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tens of thousands of revellers are set to return to Glasgow Green on Sunday as Lewis Capaldi prepares to headline the final day of Trnsmt.

But festivalgoers are being warned by ScotRail bosses if they stay to see the end of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s set, they will not be able to get the train home.

On the main stage, Wolf Alice, Sigrid and DMA’s are among the acts set to perform before the Someone You Loved-singer brings the three-day festival to a close, with the curfew set for 11pm.

Festivalgoers will not be able to get the train home, ScotRail have warned (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “Customers going to Trnsmt on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

A pay dispute between ScotRail, which was taken into public ownership in April, and union Aslef saw ScotRail introduce a temporary timetable – a move which saw hundreds of services cancelled as train drivers refused to work overtime and on their rest day.

The union has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 1.

On Saturday, festivalgoers said they were left queuing for hours in the 20C heat, forcing organisers to hand out water to frustrated music fans.

Writing on social media, some said they had been waiting for around two to three hours, with many worried they would miss the bands they wanted to see.